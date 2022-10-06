WEB3 Inu Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $224,877.50 (WEB3)

WEB3 Inu (WEB3) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, WEB3 Inu has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One WEB3 Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEB3 Inu has a total market cap of $224,877.50 and $15,006.00 worth of WEB3 Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

WEB3 Inu Profile

WEB3 Inu’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. WEB3 Inu’s total supply is 44,120,228,015,040 tokens. WEB3 Inu’s official website is web3inu.org. WEB3 Inu’s official Twitter account is @web3_inu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WEB3 Inu is medium.com/@web3_inu.

Buying and Selling WEB3 Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Web3 Inu (WEB3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Web3 Inu has a current supply of 44,120,228,015,040 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Web3 Inu is 0.00000001 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $52.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://web3inu.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEB3 Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEB3 Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEB3 Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

