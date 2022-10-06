WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.47% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $118.52.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

