WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for 1.2% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

BKR stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

