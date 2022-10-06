WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3,574.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 192,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,647,000 after purchasing an additional 186,957 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $91.73 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

