WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.34 Million in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,518 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Foot Locker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $111,550,000 after purchasing an additional 45,096 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,743 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 426,700 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 332,047 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FL opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,145 shares of company stock worth $3,499,765. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

