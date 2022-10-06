WBI Investments Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $22,096,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 984,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.