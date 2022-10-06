WBI Investments Inc. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270,318 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.4 %

ORI opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.