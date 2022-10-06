WBI Investments Inc. Has $32.41 Million Stake in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,054 shares during the period. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF makes up about 7.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF worth $32,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

