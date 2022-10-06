WBI Investments Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 202,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $158.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average is $168.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.57 and a 52 week high of $182.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.