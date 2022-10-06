WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.64% of WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WBIL stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27.

