WBI Investments Inc. Acquires 16,383 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

