Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $91.70

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.70 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.12), with a volume of 1647699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 189.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £238.48 million and a PE ratio of 3,266.67.

In related news, insider Richard Simpson bought 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £14,988.90 ($18,111.29).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

