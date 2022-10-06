Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.20 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 65.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

