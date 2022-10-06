Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.71 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

WALD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. CVI Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 303,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,257,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

