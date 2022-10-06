W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $80.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

