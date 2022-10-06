Vivid Labs (VID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,690.00

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Vivid Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Vivid Labs has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $18,690.00 worth of Vivid Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vivid Labs has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000394 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Vivid Labs Token Profile

Vivid Labs (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Vivid Labs’ total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,087,301 tokens. The official website for Vivid Labs is www.vividlabs.com. The official message board for Vivid Labs is medium.com/vivid-labs. Vivid Labs’ official Twitter account is @vividlabshq.

Buying and Selling Vivid Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid Labs (VID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vivid Labs has a current supply of 265,000,000 with 166,087,301.3192324 in circulation. The last known price of Vivid Labs is 0.04979889 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40,282.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vividlabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

