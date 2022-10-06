VisionGame Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (VISION)

VisionGame (VISION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One VisionGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VisionGame has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. VisionGame has a total market capitalization of $168,800.35 and $113,433.00 worth of VisionGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VisionGame alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

VisionGame Token Profile

VisionGame’s launch date was September 14th, 2021. VisionGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,415,568 tokens. VisionGame’s official Twitter account is @visiongame_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. VisionGame’s official website is visionengine.ai. VisionGame’s official message board is medium.com/@visiongame.

Buying and Selling VisionGame

According to CryptoCompare, “VisionGame (VISION) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. VisionGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,415,568 in circulation. The last known price of VisionGame is 0.00307913 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $142,959.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://visionengine.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VisionGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VisionGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.