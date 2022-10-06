Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Vipshop Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.54. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Vipshop by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,488,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,716 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 634,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,691 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

