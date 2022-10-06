VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Lowered to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VICI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VICI Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.