VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Lowered to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on VICI. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
VICI Properties Stock Performance
Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $35.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.