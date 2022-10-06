Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Vertu Motors Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 44.78 ($0.54) on Thursday. Vertu Motors has a 1 year low of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £156.24 million and a PE ratio of 283.44.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

About Vertu Motors

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.