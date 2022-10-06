Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) to Issue GBX 0.70 Dividend

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Vertu Motors Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 44.78 ($0.54) on Thursday. Vertu Motors has a 1 year low of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £156.24 million and a PE ratio of 283.44.
About Vertu Motors
