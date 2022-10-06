Vertiv (VRT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vertiv (NYSE: VRT):

10/4/2022 – Vertiv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Vertiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Vertiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $12.75 to $11.75.

9/15/2022 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,684,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,557. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 2.06%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Stories

