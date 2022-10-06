Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VZ. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

