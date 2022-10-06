VentiSwap Token (VST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,632.00

VentiSwap Token (VST) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. VentiSwap Token has a total market cap of $137,716.67 and approximately $14,632.00 worth of VentiSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VentiSwap Token token can now be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VentiSwap Token has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,928.13 or 1.00019412 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050685 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

VentiSwap Token Profile

VentiSwap Token (VST) is a token. It launched on April 22nd, 2022. VentiSwap Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,172,475 tokens. The official website for VentiSwap Token is ventiswap.com. VentiSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @ventiswap_.

VentiSwap Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VentiSwap Token (VST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. VentiSwap Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VentiSwap Token is 0.06618818 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,609.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ventiswap.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VentiSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VentiSwap Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VentiSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

