Vent Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,003.00 (VENT)

Vent Finance (VENT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Vent Finance has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $29,003.00 worth of Vent Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vent Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vent Finance has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Vent Finance Profile

Vent Finance was first traded on September 10th, 2021. Vent Finance’s total supply is 49,808,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,551,786 tokens. Vent Finance’s official website is www.vent.finance. The Reddit community for Vent Finance is https://reddit.com/r/ventfinance. Vent Finance’s official message board is blog.vent.finance. Vent Finance’s official Twitter account is @ventfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vent Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vent Finance (VENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vent Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Vent Finance is 0.0123808 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $28,114.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vent.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vent Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vent Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vent Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

