Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VTV stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 98,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.53.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

