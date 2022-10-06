Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3,781.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 9.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VTV stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.31. 92,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,717. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.53.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

