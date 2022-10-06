Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

