Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 236.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,336,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 189,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $55.07.

