Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.29. 248,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,873. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

