Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.5% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,393,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $344.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.12 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

