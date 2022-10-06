Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 26.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $427,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.95. 281,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,873. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $366.98 and a 200-day moving average of $373.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

