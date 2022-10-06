Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Fullen Financial Group’s 4th Largest Position

Fullen Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Fullen Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fullen Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after buying an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,775. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.