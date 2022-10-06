Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $80.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,193. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

