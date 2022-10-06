Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $171.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.70 and a 200 day moving average of $185.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

