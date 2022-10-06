Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.50. 33,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.80 and its 200-day moving average is $245.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

