Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 129,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,058,208 shares.The stock last traded at $59.44 and had previously closed at $59.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,893,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,977 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,153,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,024,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,017,000 after acquiring an additional 467,108 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,835,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,533,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,561 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

