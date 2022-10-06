Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 92,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.89. The company had a trading volume of 915,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,617,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.