Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.6% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,277.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 197,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.