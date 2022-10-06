Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $45.51 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00.

