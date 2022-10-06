Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Raised by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.16. 75,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,975. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

