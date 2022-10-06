Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after buying an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $141.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $135.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

