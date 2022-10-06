VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.74% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

