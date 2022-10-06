Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Valmont Industries comprises 1.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 409.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 22,297 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 114,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,681,000 after buying an additional 93,189 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 6,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $289.97 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.27.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.31. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $279,280.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $3,253,395.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.