Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.