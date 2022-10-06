V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.43 billion-$12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.13 billion. V.F. also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.60.

V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.98. V.F. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

