Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.61

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Rating) (NYSE:URG)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as low as C$1.59. Ur-Energy shares last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 142,498 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Ur-Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$376.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54.

Insider Transactions at Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 90,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total transaction of C$154,222.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,370.44.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

