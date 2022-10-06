Universal Basic Income (UBI) Price Tops $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Universal Basic Income (UBI) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Universal Basic Income token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Universal Basic Income has a total market capitalization of $424,576.00 and $18,684.00 worth of Universal Basic Income was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universal Basic Income has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Universal Basic Income

Universal Basic Income was first traded on March 10th, 2021. Universal Basic Income’s total supply is 25,025,371 tokens. Universal Basic Income’s official website is www.proofofhumanity.id. Universal Basic Income’s official Twitter account is @proofofhumanity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Universal Basic Income Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Universal Basic Income has a current supply of 25,025,371 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Universal Basic Income is 0.00698926 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $249.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.proofofhumanity.id/.”

