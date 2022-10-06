United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total transaction of $1,255,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.80. The stock had a trading volume of 210,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,108. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $245.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.64.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

