United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of X traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 153,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,737,872. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $402,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

