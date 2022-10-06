United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.84. 617,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $258.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

